Double murder accused Rameez Patel gets R5K bail after several previous failed attempts

News24 Wire
The Limpopo businessman who allegedly killed his wife, Rameez Patel remained calm during his trial at the Limpopo High Court on 18 October 2016. Photo: Chester Makana/ANA

The Polokwane Magistrate’s Court has granted double murder accused and businessman Rameez Patel R5,000 bail.

The businessman, who faces a charge of murder for the killing of his mother Muhajeen in Nirvana in 2015, appeared before presiding officer Janine Ungerer on Friday, regional NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said in a statement.

Following several unsuccessful attempts at getting bail previously, Patel had launched a new application based on new facts, News24 reported in March.

He is also accused of killing of his wife, Fatima.

Malabi-Dzhangi said Patel now awaits trial for both murders and was expected back in court on 18 August.

Patel’s brother, Razeen, who also survived an attempt on his life, testified before the court under tight security, last year. He informed the court that he was at Patel’s house when his sister-in-law Fatima was killed.

Their mother apparently confronted Patel and was later attacked and murdered in her home.

