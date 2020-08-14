Courts 14.8.2020 12:01 pm

DA heads to Supreme Court, arguing Tshwane administrators have overstayed their welcome

Gopolang Moloko
Tiyiselani Babane, secretariat of Tshwane council, can be seen getting involved in a tussle with an EFF Councillor before being escorted from the Council Chambers by security. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The DA heads to the SCA next week, seeking an immediate order from the court.

City of Tshwane administrators have overstayed their welcome, according to the DA’s mayoral candidate Randal Williams, who said the administrators had been steering the ship for longer than three months.

The metro, currently without a city manager, mayor or council was placed under administration and the DA is headed back to the Supreme Court of Appeal to order that the decision by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to overturn the dissolution of Tshwane metro council be immediately implemented.

The party wants the High Courts ruling to be implemented immediately and urgently enforceable, adding the metro was in a state of chaos and on the verge of collapse.

Williams said the city was in a financial crisis. The metro had a R3-billion surplus before the administrators took over but now had minimum resources left.

“As far as delivering services to people, its a mess.”

He said long queues of people who had come to query wrong billed accounts were seen this week.

City of Tshwane administrator Mpho Nawa said he didn’t agree with the DA’s view. Conceding that there were prior challenges, he said labour problems experienced by the metro were resolved and service delivery was going back to usual.

“We struggling but I must say we have done alternatives to ensure services are provided.”

The DA believes the capital is in a state that needs intervention, as the administrators had overstayed their welcome.

The DA, which has also accused administrators in the capital of allegedly making appointments to politically fill vacancies, heads to the Supreme Court of Appeal next week, seeking an immediate order from the court.

The party will again challenge the administrator’s appointment.

