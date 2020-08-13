Two of gang who ‘killed cop while robbing prosecutor’ denied bail

Two men who are part of a gang of five accused of killing a police officer and robbing a prosecutor have been denied bail.

Two other accused abandoned their bail applications and the charges against a fifth were withdrawn when they appeared in the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

It’s alleged that the men were in the process of robbing the prosecutor when the police officer noticed what was happening. The officer reversed his vehicle to intervene, but the gunmen opened fire on him. He died in hospital.

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Patrick Amian Samuel, 27, Denalo Dearling, 26, Franklin Lincoln Ray Renaldo Forbsy, 35, Cheslyn Layton Solomons, 25, and Marcel Blaine Ephraim, 24, face charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and the possession of firearms and ammunition.

“The accused escaped and were later arrested at different occasions. Samuel and Ephraim were denied bail in court, while Dearling and Solomons abandoned their bail applications. Charges against Renaldo were withdrawn,” said Mahanjana.

The matter was postponed to 9 September for a High Court date to be secured.

