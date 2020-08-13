Fast food delivery man in court after being busted with card-skimming device

A 35-year-old foreign national, Patrick Kananga Mukandila made a brief appearance in the Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday facing charges of fraud and possession an illegal point of sale device (POS).

Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said Mukandila was employed at a well-known fast food outlet in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, to deliver food to customer homes using a motorcycle.

“During November 2019, the shop manager allegedly received a lot of complaints from the clients about extra charges debited from their bank accounts after paying for their orders on the speed point provided by the delivery man.

“The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation resulted in the arrest of Mukandila on 28 November 2019, following an intelligence-driven operation where he was stopped while on his way to deliver food to the clients in the area. A POS card-skimming device was found in his possession.

“The team proceeded to his house where a stolen bank card, external hard drivers, laptop, three computer towers, memory sticks, two cell phones, slips and R120,000 in cash were seized for further investigation,” Sekgotodi said.

Mukandila has since appeared in court on numerous occasions including his most recent appearance where he was remanded in custody and the matter was postponed to 28 August, she added.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

