Courts 11.8.2020 01:08 pm

Court sets aside report’s finding that Danny Msiza was VBS Bank looting ‘kingpin’

Citizen reporter
Court sets aside report’s finding that Danny Msiza was VBS Bank looting ‘kingpin’

Former ANC Limpopo Treasurer Danny Msiza, who is returning after being suspended for two years over alleged links to the looting of VBS Bank. Picture: Twitter/ANC

Suspended ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza has been cleared of allegations of wrongdoing as set out in ‘The Great Bank Heist’ report.

Suspended ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza has successfully challenged parts of Advocate Terry Motau’s report into the collapse of VBS Bank, in which he was identified as a “kingpin” in the widescale looting of the bank.

The report, titled The Great Bank Heist, said that Msiza used his political influence numerous times to persuade municipalities in Limpopo to invest in the bank.

About nine Limpopo municipalities lost over R1.2 billion in the bank’s scams. Msiza was labelled as “kingpin” in the heist by a bank official, alleging he masterminded the deposits by 12 municipalities.

The report also said that the so-called commissions agent Kabelo Matsepe, who was allegedly an intermediary between the bank and municipalities that invested in the bank, worked for Msiza.

ALSO READ: ANC structures in Limpopo want VBS-linked officials back, Duarte says

Mzisa said in his application that “the report was scandalous and, as a result, he has suffered serious reputational damage as a citizen of the Republic, as a father, husband, political figure, a businessman”.

The report also caused untold distress to his family friends and colleagues. His wife and children have been tormented by the false defamatory claims and he fears for his personal safety, he added.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ordered that the “adverse findings, remarks and conclusions by the first respondent [Motau] in the report titled “THE GREAT BANK HEIST” contained in paragraphs 72; 73; 80; 81 and 90 are reviewed and set aside”.

The court also found that Motau’s “failure to afford the applicant the right to procedural fairness prior to the release of the report titled “THE GREAT BANK HEIST” is unlawful and unconstitutional and violated the applicant’s right in terms of section 34 of the Constitution”.

The South African Reserve Bank, which commissioned the report, was ordered to pay costs.

This is a developing story.

(Compiled by Carina Koen)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Two gets jail for slitting friend’s throat, breaking his legs so he’d fit in duvet cover 12.8.2020
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, 5 billion vaccine pre-orders, Van Rooyen and White House shooting 11.8.2020
‘State’s case weak’: Alleged IPHC attackers get bail of R5K each 11.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Load shedding looms this week, and for at least two more years

School Combined Matric exams: Here is the final timetable

Covid-19 Pre-orders of Covid-19 vaccine top five billion

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: SA records only 2,511 new cases as recovery rate reaches 75%

Business News Continued alcohol sales ban threatens SA, EU trade deal – SA alcohol industry


today in print

Read Today's edition