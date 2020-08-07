Courts 7.8.2020 10:23 am

Women arrested in Pretoria R3m-drug bust released on bail

Noxolo Sibiya
Women arrested in Pretoria R3m-drug bust released on bail

Image: Supplied

The two women appeared at the Hatfield Magistrate’s Court where they were granted bail of R5,000 each.

Two women, who were arrested after they were found in possession of R3 million worth of steroids in the east of Pretoria, were released on bail on Thursday.

Lucinda Jordaan, 38, and Monica Mutoda, 35, appeared at the Hatfield Magistrate’s Court where they were granted bail of R5,000 each.

The two were arrested in the Silver Lakes and Willow Acres residential estates during an “intelligence-driven” operation by police.

Police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said during the search at Silver Lakes, the team recovered steroids alleged to have been manufactured onsite.

The police then raided a storage facility on Meerlust Street in Equestria where steroids in various stages of packaging were discovered.

The third location to be raided was in Willow Acres Estate, where more steroids and enhancers were found.

Labels and other packaging materials were also confiscated pending further investigation. The case was remanded to 22 October for further investigation.

Meanwhile, a further two suspects aged 45 and 31 respectively were also detained on Thursday afternoon.

The two handed themselves over to the investigating officer through their attorney. The two accused are expected to appear at the Hatfield Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

This article first appeared on Rekord East and was republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Norma Gigaba’s trial postponed to September 3.8.2020
Police make major drug bust on Limpopo farm 17.6.2020
Suspect arrested after cocaine worth over R30m found in container 18.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Joburg approves R446m in property rates relief for struggling customers

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, ‘Muvhango’ actor dies, and bodies found in Centurion

Government All PPE contracts will be made public – Mboweni

Business News Smoking ban’s health benefits ‘miniscule’ court hears

Crime Court asked to step in, in case of 12-year-old alcoholic rape survivor


today in print

Read Today's edition