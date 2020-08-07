Women arrested in Pretoria R3m-drug bust released on bail

Two women, who were arrested after they were found in possession of R3 million worth of steroids in the east of Pretoria, were released on bail on Thursday.

Lucinda Jordaan, 38, and Monica Mutoda, 35, appeared at the Hatfield Magistrate’s Court where they were granted bail of R5,000 each.

The two were arrested in the Silver Lakes and Willow Acres residential estates during an “intelligence-driven” operation by police.

Police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said during the search at Silver Lakes, the team recovered steroids alleged to have been manufactured onsite.

The police then raided a storage facility on Meerlust Street in Equestria where steroids in various stages of packaging were discovered.

The third location to be raided was in Willow Acres Estate, where more steroids and enhancers were found.

Labels and other packaging materials were also confiscated pending further investigation. The case was remanded to 22 October for further investigation.

Meanwhile, a further two suspects aged 45 and 31 respectively were also detained on Thursday afternoon.

The two handed themselves over to the investigating officer through their attorney. The two accused are expected to appear at the Hatfield Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

This article first appeared on Rekord East and was republished with permission.

