Concern about poor working conditions in the meat industry after repeated coronavirus outbreaks at slaughterhouses may speed up a trend to opt for higher-priced, better quality meat and vegetarian and vegan substitutes. A battle between the South African National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) and an organisation fighting for the right to export live animals via cargo ships is due back in court today. State-of-the art technology, economic development for struggling farmers, and satisfying the needs of consumers who eat halaal meat are some of the arguments posed by international meat production and trade...

Concern about poor working conditions in the meat industry after repeated coronavirus outbreaks at slaughterhouses may speed up a trend to opt for higher-priced, better quality meat and vegetarian and vegan substitutes.

A battle between the South African National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) and an organisation fighting for the right to export live animals via cargo ships is due back in court today.

State-of-the art technology, economic development for struggling farmers, and satisfying the needs of consumers who eat halaal meat are some of the arguments posed by international meat production and trade company, Al Mawashi, in support of live animal exports.

But animal welfare organisations remain unmoved on their stance that live sheep exports not only contravene anti-cruelty provisions of South Africa’s Animals Protection Act, but potentially put the lives of thousands of sheep at risk.

The NSPCA’s last court appearance saw the temporary prohibition of live sheep exports by sea, postponing the treacherous journey around 56,000 sheep were set to endure aboard the multi-decked Al Messilah vessel.

Al Mawashi South Africa managing director Ilyaas Ally told The Citizen last month that this cost the company R14 million in unforeseen expenses. Humane Society International (HSI) Africa executive director Tony Gerrans detailed his concerns regarding Al Mawashi’s business model in South Africa.

Also read: Live sheep exports by sea will continue – with or without SA, says major meat producer

Gerrans said Al Mawashi’s claims of live sheep exports with Eastern Cape farmers being a development initiative are a distraction from concerns regarding animal welfare onboard. Today’s High Court proceedings will determine whether these concerns amount to contraventions of SA law.

Ally said last month that live sheep exports are in line with religious and cultural requirements, and that chilled and frozen meat is already exported to Middle Eastern regions. But frozen and chilled meat is “not sufficient to supply all the needs” and create food security for the region, he explained.

He also raised concerns with expiration dates. Religious and cultural practices involved in slaughtering halaal meat as per Ally’s argument are, however, contested by the Muslim Judicial Council Halaal Trust (MJCHT).

In a statement released in March, MJCHT director Shaykh Achmat Sedick explained that before animals are slaughtered, the conditions should be tayyib, which means the transportation of animals must be done “with utmost care in order not to harm the animal in any way physically or to cause the animal any unnecessary stress”.

Sedick said animals are not tayyib in Al Mawashi’s exports, which “violates the requirements and standards” required for halaal certification to be granted. “The animals are a creation of Allah, we need to be compassionate towards animals at all times.”

Even the Livestock Welfare Coordinating Committee (LWCC) changed its stance on live sheep exports, which has been “a long-standing concern”, said LWCC chairman Gareth Bath. Bath said halaal meat slaughter can be done in South Africa instead, and said “mere custom and preference should surely not be allowed to take precedence over humanity and compassion…”

Bath said South Africa striving to have its red meat perceived as “favourable [and] welfare-friendly” could be jeopardised if the livestock industry is associated with “avoidable and unnecessary suffering and cruelty.”

Ally denied allegations of overcrowding.

– nicas@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.