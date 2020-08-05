Warrant of arrest issued against former acting AbaThembu king, Prince Azenathi

The Mthatha Magistrate’s Court has issued and authorised a warrant of arrest against Prince Azenathi Dalindyebo.

The AbaThembu nation’s former acting king, Azenathi Dalindyebo, was due in court on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing a firearm.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the warrant of arrest was issued after the prince and his legal representative failed to appear in court without an explanation on Wednesday, 5 August.

“On June 08, the former acting King of Abathembu (regent) appeared briefly at the same court on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (Assault GBH) and pointing of a firearm. He was released on warning and his matter was postponed to today.

“The court postponed the case indefinitely pending his arrest,” Tyali said.

Azenathi was arrested for allegedly attacking his father King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo’s advisor, Babalo Papu.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

