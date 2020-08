A battle between the South African Society for the Prevention Cruelty to Animals, and an organisation fighting for the right to export live animals via cargo ships is due back in court on Thusrday. State-of-the art technology, economic development for struggling farmers, and satisfying the needs of consumers who eat halaal meat are some of the arguments posed by international meat production and trade company, Al Mawashi, in support of live animal exports. But animal rights organisations remain unmoved on their stance that live sheep exports not only contravene South Africa’s Animals Protection Act, but potentially put the lives of...

A battle between the South African Society for the Prevention Cruelty to Animals, and an organisation fighting for the right to export live animals via cargo ships is due back in court on Thusrday.

State-of-the art technology, economic development for struggling farmers, and satisfying the needs of consumers who eat halaal meat are some of the arguments posed by international meat production and trade company, Al Mawashi, in support of live animal exports.

But animal rights organisations remain unmoved on their stance that live sheep exports not only contravene South Africa’s Animals Protection Act, but potentially put the lives of consumers and tens of thousands of sheep at risk.

The battle between the NSPCA and Al Mawashi is set to be heard in court for the third time on 6 August.

The NSPCA’s last court appearance saw the temporary prohibition of live sheep exports by sea, postponing the treacherous journey around 56 000 sheep were set to endure aboard the multi-decked Al Messilah vessel.

Al Mawashi South Africa managing director Ilyaas Ally told The Citizen last month that this cost the company R14 million in unforeseen expenses.

Humane Society International (HSI) Africa executive director Tony Gerrans detailed his concerns to The Citizen regarding Al Mawashi’s business model in South Africa.

Gerrans said Al Mawashi’s claims of live sheep exports with Eastern Cape farmers being a development initiative are nothing more than a smokescreen for an illegal trade.

Ally said last month that live sheep exports are in line with religious and cultural requirements, and that chilled and frozen meat is already exported to Middle Eastern regions. But frozen and chilled meat is “not sufficient to supply all the needs” and create food security for the region, he explained. He also raised concerns with expiration dates.

Religious and cultural practices involved in slaughtering halaal meat as per Ally’s argument are, however, contested by the Muslim Judicial Council Halaal Trust (MJCHT).

In a statement released in March, MJCHT director Shaykj Achmat Sedick explained that before animals are slaughtered, the conditions should be “tayyib”, which means the transportation of animals must be done “with utmost care in order not to harm the animal in any way physically or to cause the animal any unnecessary stress.”

Sedick said animals are not tayyib in Al Mawashi’s exports, which “violates the requirements and standards” required for halaal certification to be granted.

“As Muslims, we need to support this effort, it is important for us to care for animals. The animals are a creation of Allah (Glory Be to Him), we need to be compassionate towards animals at all times.”

Even the Livestock Welfare Coordinating Committee (LWCC) changed its stance on live sheep exports, which has been “a long-standing concern”, said LWCC chairman Gareth Bath.

Bath said halaal meat slaughter can be done in South Africa instead, and said “mere custom and preference should surely not be allowed to take precedence over humanity and compassion…”

Bath said South Africa striving to have its red meat perceived as “favourable [and] welfare-friendly” could be jeopardised if the livestock industry is associated with “avoidable and unnecessary suffering and cruelty.”

Ally denied allegations of overcrowding thanks to “advanced models” which he said “determine the space allocation for animals to achieve a stocking density which reduces heat stress…”, and said animals are under continuous observation while on board.

However, Gerrans said Al Mawashi’s current ship has eight decks, with 10 000 animals occupying each deck, which means often, animals at the back of pens cannot be seen.

He said Al Mawashi’s report of at least one crew member per deck does not make a difference, as they would not have veterinary experience.

If around 60 000 sheep are on one ship, Gerrans said there was no way that adequate welfare standards could satisfy the needs of each animal.

To investigate this further, HSI-Africa wrote to Al Mawashi asking for permission to have an independent veterinarian onboard. Al Mawashi did not allow this, despite HSI-Africa offering to pay.

A whistleblower onboard one of Al Mawashi’s vessels claimed animals are often left to their own devices, and are not looked after.

Gerrans slammed Al Mawashi’s unsustainable, “morally questionable” business model, saying that the so-called development programme is not beneficial in the long-term for emerging and struggling farmers.

Small-scale farmers, Gerrans added, are interchangeable, so those opposing Al Mawashi will easily be swapped out. Small-scale farmers are also a “tiny proportion of this trade,” he explained.

Ally said last month that Al Mawashi South Africa injected R400 million into the Eastern Cape economy in one year.

South Africa likely attracted Al Mawashi’s attention due to the lack of regulatory restrictions and transparency, Gerrans said. What complicates matters is that there are no international laws at sea, only World Organisation of Animal Health (OIE) standards that act as a code of conduct, he explained.

Ally boasted that mortalities below the OIE’s prescribed 2% mortality rate are always achieved by Al Mawashi vessels.

