4.8.2020 07:52 am

IPHC attack: Adv Barry Roux expected to question investigating officer

News24 Wire
SANDF and SAPS search congregants for firearms outside the International Pentecostal Holiness Church. Pictures: Tracy Lee Stark

Meanwhile, all 42 accused have claimed they are innocent and not involved in the attack.

A police officer investigating the deadly attack that claimed five lives at the International Pentecost Holiness Church is expected to return to the stand on Tuesday.

Sergeant George Matsitse will continue with his testimony in the Westonaria Magistrate’s Court against the 42 people arrested for the 11 July attack at the church’s headquarters in Zuurbekom.

Matsitse had earlier told the court that some of the accused were found in possession of unregistered weapons.

Advocate Barry Roux, who represents 23 of the accused, will try to convince magistrate Gavin Pillay to grant his clients bail.

Roux told the court that some of his clients were security officers. They had been responding to the scene, where the church was under attack, when they were arrested.

Group

Roux added that the five deceased were part of the same group as those arrested.

Matsitse also told the court last week that a Toyota Quantum used by the accused was reportedly stolen in KwaDukuza in KwaZulu-Natal in August 2019.

He said the Toyota Quantum, together with several other vehicles, was found outside the church premises.

The vehicles were confiscated by the police.

Matsitse has disputed this and claims all the accused are implicated.

