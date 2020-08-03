Courts 3.8.2020 05:55 pm

Accused in murder of KZN taxi association chair in court, case postponed

Mdabe, 41, was shot dead on Intake Road in Mariannhill on 23 April.

The sole accused in the murder of KwaZulu-Natal taxi association chairperson Dan Mdabe has been postponed until next week, the National Prosecuting Authority said on Monday.

Thalente Msomi, 27 was remanded in custody in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court until his next appearance on 12 August for a formal bail application. He faces one count of murder.

News24 reported police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala as saying the attackers fled the scene in a getaway vehicle after the incident.

Mdabe sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene.

A case of murder was registered at Mariannhill police station for further investigation.

The Provincial Taxi Task Team conducted an operation in Folweni after an investigation into the people involved in the murder.

The man was subsequently arrested on 30 July. He was also found in illegal possession of 35 rounds of ammunition.

He has been charged with murder and the illegal possession of ammunition.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula praised the team for the arrest.

