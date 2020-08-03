Mwelo Nonkonyama fights his removal as chair of EC house of traditional leaders

In an attempt to challenge his removal as the chairperson of the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders, Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana has filed an application in the Bisho High Court, Eastern Cape on Monday to contest his removal as chair.

In a statement, Nkosi Nonkonyana’s spokesperson confirmed the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders had resolved to remove him as chairman on Friday.

He has challenged the decision on the basis of it being procedurally and substantively flawed.

He has taken the matter to the high court to have the decision reviewed and set aside.

“There has been a number of internal matters that I have now brought forward to the court, including this decision that was taken, and largely driven by my deputy in the house, who with me was deployed by Contralesa to lead the house and people who opposed my nomination as the chairperson of the house and had tried on numerous occasions to pass a vote of no confidence against me having failed in an election,” said Mwelo.

Listing the members he says the members had accused him of having contravened Covid-19 regulations, being divisive and practising full time as an advocate, while serving as chairman of the house of traditional leaders.

“These allegations are baseless as I closed my practice in 2017 – the same year I became chairman of the house. Furthermore, both the Act governing traditional leadership as well as standing rules and orders of the house prescribe that such allegations need to be investigated and a proper hearing granted after which the findings and recommendations be tabled before the house for its consideration and decision. “In the instant matter such provisions were ignored and I was denied my constitutional right to a fair administrative action before the decision was taken by the house. My suspension on the basis of an alleged contravention of lockdown regulations was withdrawn by Eastern Cape Cogta MEC Nqatha on 11 May 2020 and no charges were preferred against me. Furthermore, the settlement agreement was witnessed by my deputy who acted as the chairman when I was initially suspended. “I wish to advise the public that ever since I was elected chairman of the house, I have received a hostile reception from the secretary of the house and some senior officials in the department.”

Nonkonyana assures the Nonkonyana royal family, Amabhala clan and Contralesa that he has done no wrong and has taken legal steps in an attempt to clear his name in order to protect the integrity of Traditional leaders in SA to allow them to be part of governance at spheres of government.

