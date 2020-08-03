Norma Gigaba heads to High Court to challenge her arrest, bring civil claims

Norma Gigaba, who has been charged with malicious damage to property and crimen injuria, will approach the High Court to challenge her arrest.

Gigaba, the wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, briefly appeared in the Hatfield Magistrate’s Court in Pretoria on Monday morning.

She was arrested after she allegedly caused extensive damage to a multimillion-rand Mercedes Benz driven by her husband

Gigaba is being represented by advocates Dali Mpofu, SC, and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, SC.

Mpofu told the court that it was agreed that the matter would be postponed to 14 September.

He added that they intend on approaching the High Court to bring certain civil matters in relation to the case. They will also deal with the validity of the charges.

Mpofu also wanted to confirm that after Gigaba was released in bail on Saturday an arrangement was made that she would be staying with friends for the rest of the weekend, but that she will now be able return to home.

The magistrate said there was nothing on record that limits Gibaba’s movement or prohibits her from returning home but that that would have to enquire with the magistrate who granted her bail on Saturday.

Following the short court appearance, Gigaba’s lawyer, Victor Nkwashu, told journalists that among others, there would be civil litigation launched to challenge her arrest.

Nkwashu said that based on the charges, Gigaba should have been warned to appear in court and that her arrest was not necessary. He added that they would also be challenging the involvement of the Hawks in the matter.

Nkwashu said that Gigaba was traumatised after spending a winter’s night in custody away from her children.

It was previously reported that Gigaba was arrested after she allegedly badly damaged a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon belonging to Malusi Gigaba’s friend, trade unionist Peterson Siyaya.

According to the charge sheet, the vehicle belongs to her husband.

As for the crimen injuria charges, the charge sheets states that Gigaba sent an insulting SMS accusing an unnamed person of selling tenders, sleeping with older women and using her husband as a “ticket to cheating with women”.

