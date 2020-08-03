Murder-accused son of retired Crime Intelligence officer expected in court

The son of a retired senior Crime Intelligence officer is expected to appear in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday in connection with his father’s murder.

Thabiso Mogoerane, 26, from Norkem Park in Gauteng is charged with the murder of his father, retired Major General Hendrick Mogoerane, 60, following his arrest by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit on Thursday.

He appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Friday and was granted R10,000 bail.

According to Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Mogoerane is alleged to have contributed to the death of his father, whose body was found in the backseat of his car on 17 January 2018.

An intelligence-guided operation led to the arrest of eight others in June 2018 – Mogoerane’s wife, Cordelia Velaphi Mogoerane, 57, Ntombizodwa Eunice Dlamini, 71, Mzweshinga Zondo, 51, Morris Musa Maisela, 47, Thokozani Zondo, 46, Sanele Micheal Mphuthi, 38, Thulani Nxumalo, 35, and Bongiwe Lukhele, 46. Lukhele was murdered shortly before one of her court appearances.

The other accused are also expected to appear in court on Monday.

The investigation continues.

