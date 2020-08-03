Courts 3.8.2020 08:44 am

Murder-accused son of retired Crime Intelligence officer expected in court

News24 Wire
Murder-accused son of retired Crime Intelligence officer expected in court

Image: iStock

He appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Friday and was granted R10,000 bail.

The son of a retired senior Crime Intelligence officer is expected to appear in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday in connection with his father’s murder.

Thabiso Mogoerane, 26, from Norkem Park in Gauteng is charged with the murder of his father, retired Major General Hendrick Mogoerane, 60, following his arrest by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit on Thursday.

He appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Friday and was granted R10,000 bail.

According to Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Mogoerane is alleged to have contributed to the death of his father, whose body was found in the backseat of his car on 17 January 2018.

An intelligence-guided operation led to the arrest of eight others in June 2018 – Mogoerane’s wife, Cordelia Velaphi Mogoerane, 57, Ntombizodwa Eunice Dlamini, 71, Mzweshinga Zondo, 51, Morris Musa Maisela, 47, Thokozani Zondo, 46, Sanele Micheal Mphuthi, 38, Thulani Nxumalo, 35, and Bongiwe Lukhele, 46. Lukhele was murdered shortly before one of her court appearances.

The other accused are also expected to appear in court on Monday.

The investigation continues.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Crime stats: Murders increase yet again, but bank robberies down 100% 31.7.2020
3 dead, 1 injured, after man shoots family members and neighbour 31.7.2020
PE man hears gunshots late at night, discovers dead man on his roof next morning 29.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime The case will be ‘resolved’ – Police Minister on Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

General Daily news update: Covid-19 recovery rate at 68%, ‘threat’ on Malusi Gigaba’s life

Government Public Enterprises denies Gordhan had any influence in Eskom pension fund appointment

Science Watch live: SpaceX craft departs International Space Station for Earth

Education Basic education dept releases amended 2020 school calendar, it won’t carry into 2021


today in print

Read Today's edition