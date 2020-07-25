Courts 25.7.2020 10:59 am

Man tries to import counterfeit shoes worth R2m, gets 3 years in prison

News24 Wire
Image: ANA file image.

Armando Tome was arrested on 11 March at the Lebombo port of entry while trying to import branded shoes of more than R2 million.

A man has been sentenced to three years in prison for the possession of counterfeit goods worth more than R2 million.

Armando Tome, 35, was found guilty and sentenced in the Boschfontein Regional Court in Mpumalanga on Thursday for also contravening the Illegal Immigration Act.

He was arrested on 11 March at the Lebombo port of entry while trying to import branded shoes of more than R2 million, police spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said.

Sekgotodi said he was also sentenced to a further one year imprisonment, which was suspended for five years on condition he was not found guilty on the same charges.

The shoes have been forfeited to the state.

Mpumalanga Hawks head Major General Zodwa Mokoena has welcomed the conviction and applauded the investigating team.

