Mpumalanga cops go to jail for fraud

Two Mpumalanga crime intelligence members were sentenced to a year in prison or a R5 000 fine for fraud, local police said on Friday.

Warrant Officer Sello Tseke, 38, and Constable Mokomane Tau, 36, were convicted of fraud in the Middelburg Regional Court on Thursday, police spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said.

They were also handed five years wholly suspended for four years, Sekgotodi said.

The two officers were accused of submitting fraudulent claim invoices in 2017 after they shared a room but submitted two invoices instead.

“The matter was reported to the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation Mpumalanga and the accused were arrested.”

Mpumalanga Hawks head Major General Zodwa Mokoena has welcomed the conviction.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.