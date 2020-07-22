Pastor and wife due in court for alleged ill-treatment of 10-year-old child

A KwaZulu-Natal couple, a pastor and his wife are expected to appear in court after police investigations established that the two allegedly ill-treated a 10-year-old child under their guardianship by locking her in the house and depriving her of food.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the child was on Monday allegedly reported missing by one of the guardians.

Mbele said the child was reported missing at the Hlobane police station at around 6pm.

“According to her guardian, the little girl went missing from the house at Hlobane in the Zululand [District] after she was left alone. The missing person docket was assigned to the Vryheid Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit to investigate the matter further.

“Following further investigation, the missing girl was found hiding inside a wardrobe within the house. Police investigations established that the little girl was hiding inside the house due to being ill-treated by her guardians who would lock her inside the house and deprive her of food.

“A case of ill-treatment of a child was opened for further investigation,” Mbele said.

She said the two suspects, aged 61 and 63, were placed under arrest for ill-treatment of a child and that they are expected to appear before the Hlobane Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.