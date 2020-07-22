Courts 22.7.2020 11:30 am

Lamola suspends Sexual Offences Court magistrate over ‘shocking sentences’

Gopolang Moloko
Lamola suspends Sexual Offences Court magistrate over ‘shocking sentences’

Ronald Lamola Minister of Justice and Correctional Services can be seen at GCIS during a press briefing , 16 December 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The suspended sentences the magistrate imposed were found to have been ‘outrageous, disturbing to the extreme, shockingly inappropriate, incompetent and incomplete’.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has provisionally suspended Ms K. Bodlani, an acting regional magistrate at Umlazi, KwaZulu Natal, pending the outcome of an investigation into her fitness to hold office as a magistrate.

The matter was referred to the minister by the Magistrates’ Commission. Following a judicial quality assessment of Ms Bodlani’s work which revealed serious irregularities and shortcomings, “most notably that a number of her cases had to be sent on special review in terms of section 304(4) of the Criminal Procedure Act as several serious shortcomings and incompetent sentences were imposed by her”.

The justice ministry said Bodlani was allocated to Sexual Offences Court and dealt cases of child victims who were raped by adults, with the prescribed minimum sentence for those offences being life imprisonment.

“In almost all finalised cases which were assessed, Ms Bodlani imposed sentences where the accused were cautioned or strongly reprimanded or wholly suspended. The suspended sentences she imposed were found to have been both incompetent and incomplete.

“After a substantial number of Bodlani’s judgments went on special review to the high court, the reviewing judges raised serious questions as to her suitability for judicial office. They found the sentences she imposed as, among others ‘incorrect for incompleteness, incompetent, outrageous, disturbing to the extreme, shockingly inappropriate and completely contrary to the very factors relevant to sentencing’.”

Lamola has as a result on the advice of the Magistrates’ Commission provisionally suspended the magistrate.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Only about 7K of the 19K inmates eligible for special parole released so far 17.7.2020
Govt looking at stricter parole measures for violent offenders – Lamola 16.7.2020
You can’t visit family because you will hug each other – minister 13.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Scientists report that airborne coronavirus is probably infectious

Education Opening of schools: Motshekga awaits Cabinet approval for ‘consensus position’

Covid-19 Worldwide Covid-19 deaths exceed 600,000 as SA records 195 in last 24 hours

Covid-19 Courier vehicle carrying Covid-19 samples hijacked in Eastern Cape

Business News Liquor traders plead with government to save their industry


today in print

Read Today's edition