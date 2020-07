Acting chief executive officer of the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) Victor Rambau has conceded in court papers that the agency had no legislative powers to grant wayleaves aerials and closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems but went on to grant 64 such approvals to Vumacam. In his affidavit, Rambau does not deal with why the wayleaves applications were approved when there was no legal framework or policy for such a system, but the approvals being granted did not mean “they must be given in future…”. He deposed that difficulties referred to by Vumacam in getting wayleaves application approval were as a result...

Acting chief executive officer of the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) Victor Rambau has conceded in court papers that the agency had no legislative powers to grant wayleaves aerials and closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems but went on to grant 64 such approvals to Vumacam.

In his affidavit, Rambau does not deal with why the wayleaves applications were approved when there was no legal framework or policy for such a system, but the approvals being granted did not mean “they must be given in future…”.

He deposed that difficulties referred to by Vumacam in getting wayleaves application approval were as a result of “realisation that the bylaws do not actually empower the JRA … to approve the installation of the CCTV surveillance cameras”.

The JRA is yet to respond to Right2know Campaign’s application to be admitted as friends of the court and have not responded to The Citizen’s questions as to:

What is going to happen to those approvals? Does this mean they become null and void?

Why were the first 64 wayleaves approvals granted for Vumacam in the first place if JRA has no legal authority or policy to do so?

Does this mean the JRA failed in its duty for due diligence in checking the reasons for the applications, or was this information about the invasive CCTV system concealed? Vumacam has charged that JRA did have the authority to grant authorisation for Vumacam to install poles with cameras and has, in fact, approved hundreds of wayleaves to date.

“All wayleaves approvals to date are legal and cannot be deemed illegal post approval,” Vumacam has said.

“All Vumacam poles with cameras that have been erected have approved wayleaves. Vumacam clearly articulates the reason for a wayleaves application. JRA are well aware, so it is surprising that your source suggests they were not aware of the intent and purpose.”

