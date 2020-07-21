Limpopo EFF councillor nabbed for possession of illicit cigarettes granted bail

An EFF councillor in Limpopo who was arrested on Sunday for being in possession of illicit cigarettes was, on Tuesday, granted bail after appearing in court.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the 44-year-old ward councillor from the Musina Municipality, Tshamano Abel Rasilabe, was arrested on Sunday night for being in possession of illicit cigarettes.

Mojapelo said Rasilabe was granted R1,000 bail after his second appearance at the Musina Magistrates’ Court.

He said the suspect was arrested along the Manenzhe public road by police officers conducting an operation.

“The members conducting the operation spotted a suspicious vehicle travelling along the said road and then stopped it.

“Upon searching the vehicle, they found 41 cartons of Remington Gold and 35 loose packets of Royal Express cigarettes,” Mojapelo said.

He said Rasilabe’s case was remanded to 26 August for further police investigations.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

