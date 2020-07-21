Six men charged for deadly OR Tambo International Airport botched robbery

The Kempton Magistrates Court has charged six suspects with murder, attempted murder and other crimes following a robbery attempt at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the six accused – Minoltah Mabado, Nkosinathi Madlaso, Sithembile Ngilane, Madingoa Mabena, Solly Nkadimeng and Mpumelelo Gama – appeared in court in relation to a deadly robbery attempt at the airport on 18 July.

ALSO READ: Two killed, seven wounded during attempted robbery at cargo area outside OR Tambo

It is believed that they were attempting to steal personal protective equipment from the airport’s cargo area on Saturday. Two people died and several more were injured during a shootout which ensued during the attempted heist.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the accused face two counts of murder, five counts for possession of unlicensed firearms, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and assault.

They will be held in custody until their bail application on 4 August.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.