21.7.2020

Six men charged for deadly OR Tambo International Airport botched robbery

News24 Wire
Two men were killed and seven others injured after allegedly attempting to rob the cargo area outside of OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park. Picture: Supplied

They will be held in custody until their bail application on 4 August.

The Kempton Magistrates Court has charged six suspects with murder, attempted murder and other crimes following a robbery attempt at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the six accused – Minoltah Mabado, Nkosinathi Madlaso, Sithembile Ngilane, Madingoa Mabena, Solly Nkadimeng and Mpumelelo Gama – appeared in court in relation to a deadly robbery attempt at the airport on 18 July.

It is believed that they were attempting to steal personal protective equipment from the airport’s cargo area on Saturday. Two people died and several more were injured during a shootout which ensued during the attempted heist.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the accused face two counts of murder, five counts for possession of unlicensed firearms, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and assault.

They will be held in custody until their bail application on 4 August.

