20.7.2020

Five in court over death of Mpumalanga man severely beaten during town hall meeting

News24 Wires
Five in court over death of Mpumalanga man severely beaten during town hall meeting

Justice in court. Picture: Twitter

Reports suggest 45-year-old Prince Manzini was murdered during a meeting held in a hall at Gutshwa in Kabokweni.

Five men aged between 27 and 37 are due to appear in the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court on Monday for murder and other charges.

Reports suggest 45-year-old Prince Manzini was murdered during a meeting held in a hall at Gutshwa in Kabokweni, in the Ehlanzeni District Municipality in Mpumalanga, on 15 March.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, a scuffle broke out and Manzini was badly beaten. He was taken to the nearby clinic, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“Police were notified about the incident where they registered a murder case, public violence, assault with an intent to cause grievous bodily harm and intimidation emanating from the incident.

“An investigation team within the police was set up to probe these cases which made strides on Friday, when the team members arrested the five suspects.”

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has welcomed the arrests and commended the investigation team for their hard work.

