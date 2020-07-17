NPA heads to court after Kuben Moodley reportedly fails to adhere to order

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate (ID) has filed an urgent application for contempt of court against alleged Gupta “fixer” Kuben Moodley after he reportedly failed to hand over assets as per a court order.

In June, News24 reported that a court order was granted, which restrained Moodley and his letterbox company, Albatime, from dealing with R232 million worth of assets.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg ordered that Moodley hand over his assets and barred him from using or disposing of assets held in and outside of South Africa.

In a statement on Friday, ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala said Moodley was expected to surrender the property.

Instead, Moodley has allegedly handed over certain assets, while withholding others.

He further allegedly refused to hand over an additional affidavit explaining what exactly was in the safety deposit boxes he kept, Twala told News24.

Twala said that, as of 6 July, the value of the assets received totalled less than 10% of the value sought.

The initial court order, restraining R232 million worth of assets, emanates from an investigation which alleges that Moodley and his company received kickbacks from the Regiments Group of Companies relating to contracts that were improperly awarded by Transnet and by the Transnet Second Defined Benefit Fund (TSDBF).

According to an amaBhungane investigation, Moodley introduced the chief executive of Regiments Capital, which was then an up-and-coming black-owned financial and advisory group, to businessman Salim Essa in 2012.

Following this, Essa opened doors at Transnet and other state-owned entities, where Regiments landed deals worth roughly R1 billion.

AmaBhungane reported that, for simply making the introduction, Regiments agreed to pay Moodley’s company, Albatime, up to 5% of every Essa-orchestrated deal.

News24 previously reported the ID said these kickbacks were allegedly made solely as a reward for their unlawful involvement in a corrupt scheme to benefit at the expense of the public purse.

The matter is expected to be heard on 21 July.

