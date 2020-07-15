CT modelling agency boss accused of raping girl gets R10K bail

A director at a Cape Town modelling agency accused of raping a teenager has been released on bail of R10 000.

The 50-year-old man was arrested in June after he allegedly lured a 14-year-old girl to a photo shoot in the city and raped her, police said.

A search and seizure operation at the modelling agency in Loop Street resulted in detectives from the Family Violence, Child and Sexual Offences Unit and the provincial Serial and Electronic Crimes Unit arresting the suspect, who cannot be named as he has not yet pleaded to the charges against him.

The State opposed the bail application in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on charges of rape, sexual assault and the creation of child pornography.

According to the Daily Voice, the teenager had claimed that the man had made her perform sexual acts on him for six hours and masturbated while photographing her.

Magistrate Ronel Oliver on Tuesday granted the application, with strict conditions.

These include that the man may not have any contact with any minor, whether a client or not, and that he refrains from contacting any model affiliated to his agency.

He may also not go to his Loop Street work premises or the coffee shop situated there, or leave his Table View home without the consent of the investigating officer.

Police had, after the arrest, urged anyone who may have experienced sexual violence at the agency to contact authorities.

But this was not the first time that the man had been charged with sexual offences, the Daily Voice reported, saying that the prosecutor had indicated that he had faced three charges previously.

The South African Youth Council in the Western Cape said it was disappointed by the decision to grant the suspect bail.

“We are of the view that courts are meant to protect vulnerable groups in our society, particularly given the onslaught targeted at women and children. We frown upon the decision of the court as we believe it demoralises victims of rape from speaking out against those ranked higher socially,” it said in a statement.

“Most surprisingly, he was granted bail despite having history of conflict with the law for similar acts. As activists against gender-based violence, we shall not be discouraged and will always support victims.”

