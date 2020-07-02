Tshegofatso Pule’s alleged murder case postponed due to Covid-19

What was supposed to be Muzikayise Malephane’s third appearance in court on Thursday was postponed.

The murder accused, accused of killing eight-month pregnant Tshegofatso Pule case was postponed because the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court is currently being decontaminated after two police officers tested positive for Covid-19.

The National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) said all cases which were supposed to be heard today in court have been postponed to next week Thursday, Jacaranda FM reports.

Malephane was arrested on 17 June while travelling to Mpumalanga. Pule’s body was found stabbed and hanging in a tree in the veld in Roodepoort.

In his last court appearance, he appeared virtually and requested to use his own lawyers.

Pule was last seen on 4 June when she left her boyfriend’s home in Soweto, her body was found by a community member, the story sent shockwaves around the country, with many people calling for swift justice.

