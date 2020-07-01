Courts 1.7.2020 12:59 pm

Court finds Thandi Modise wasn’t in contempt, cancels arrest warrant

Citizen reporter
National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise. File Photo: Phando/Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

She is facing private prosecution for alleged animal cruelty after more than 50 pigs and other animals were found dead on her farm.

The Potchefstroom Regional Court has found that National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise did not show contempt of court after failing to appear on 24 March.

Subsequently, the court cancelled the arrest warrant it had issued against her.

Modise appeared at the Potchefstroom Regional Court on Wednesday where she explained why she failed to appear in court in March on charges of animal abuse.

She is facing private prosecution for alleged animal cruelty after more than 50 pigs and other animals were found dead on her farm in 2014.

AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit announced last year that it would be pursuing Modise on behalf of the National Animal Protection Association (NDBV).

The NDBV received a complaint in July 2014 alleging “Modise’s farm was littered with the carcasses of more than 50 pigs and other dead animals such as geese, ducks, sheep and goats”.

“The surviving animals, including pigs, sheep, chickens and goats, were left without food and water and were in a desperate state,” read a statement from AfriForum at the time.

The NDBV reportedly had to remove 162 animals because of their alleged harsh conditions.

