British American Tobacco gets its day in court

British American Tobacco South Africa stated that the continuation of the ban would place 725,000 jobs at risk and cost over R2 billion in tax revenue.

It was announced late on Thursday evening that British American Tobacco South Africa (Batsa) cases against Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma decision to ban the sale of cigarettes will be heard next week.

Batsa is arguing that the decision on the ban of cigarette sales is irrational and based on bad evidence.

News24 reports that arguments provided by the tobacco company will be “hard-hitting”.

BATSA said in a statement that following instructions from the judge president of the Western Cape High Court on 23 June 2020 British American Tobacco South Africa (BAT South Africa) agreed with the state attorney that its application to set aside the ban on the sale of tobacco products is to be heard on June 30.

“The initial date of June 22 could not be accommodated because of scheduling complications.”

They added that all parties agree that the matter is urgent and are eager to have it heard as soon as possible.

