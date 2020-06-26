British American Tobacco case postponed until early August

The ongoing legal feud between cigarette manufacturers and the government has taken a new turn as the case between British American Tobacco South Africa’s (Batsa) and the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has been delayed until 4 August.

The case was set to be heard on 30 June according to a statement by Batsa on Thursday.

Batsa was arguing that the decision on the ban on cigarette sales is irrational and based on bad evidence.

According to BusinessLIVE, state lawyers appealed to Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe for the matter to be heard by a full bench of the Western Cape high court

In it’s initial statement, Batsa had in a statement indicated that following instructions from the judge president of the Western Cape High Court on 23 June 2020, Batsa agreed with the state attorney that its application to set aside the ban on the sale of tobacco products would be heard on 30 June.

“The initial date of 22 June could not be accommodated because of scheduling complications.”

All parties agreed that the matter was urgent and they were eager to have it heard as soon as possible.

