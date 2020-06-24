Watch: Government appeals court ruling over lockdown

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s application for leave to appeal has been reserved, the Pretoria High Court ruled on Wednesday.

The judgement comes after the high court had initially declared various regulations governing levels 3 and 4 as unconstitutional and invalid following an urgent application was brought by the Liberty Fighters Network (LFN) and Hola Bon Renaissance Foundation.

Dlamini-Zuma’s lawyers argued in her application, that Judge Norman Davis had erred in striking down the disaster regulations.

In court, Advocate Reg Willis SC for Liberty Fighters Network argued that leave should not be granted, saying “they simply won’t survive an ultimate re-hearing of the matter”.

“On these facts, this is not a case where it’s compelling that one or another part of the judgment needs to be unravelled in this way”.

“There’s simply no defence that’s raised. The problem here ultimately is a deficiency in the state’s case.”

