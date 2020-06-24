Tshegofatso Pule murder case postponed

The case of a 28-year-old man accused of murdering an eight-month pregnant Tshegofatso Pule has been postponed to 2 July.

In a short court appearance at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, Muzikayise Malephane made a surprise U-turn by asking to be represented by a private lawyer and not legal aid, EWN reports.

Magistrate John Baloyi postponed the matter to 2 July.

During his last court appearance, Malephane refused to apply for bail, asking for legal representation instead.

Early this month, Pule was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort, two weeks later Malephane was arrested while travelling to Mpumalanga last Monday.

Protesters showed up outside the court to show the Pule family support.

#TshegofatsoPule images depicting Tshegofatso Pule being carried by protesters outside the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court pic.twitter.com/txfJC67GkF — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) June 24, 2020

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.