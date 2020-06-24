Courts 24.6.2020 10:53 am

Tshegofatso Pule murder case postponed

Citizen reporter
31 year old murder Suspect Muzikayise Malephane appear at the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court accused of killing Tshegofatso Pule. Photo: @Twitter EWNReporter

During his last court appearance, Malephane refused to apply for bail, asking for legal representation instead. 

The case of a 28-year-old man accused of murdering an eight-month pregnant Tshegofatso Pule has been postponed to 2 July.

In a short court appearance at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, Muzikayise Malephane made a surprise U-turn by asking to be represented by a private lawyer and not legal aid, EWN reports.

Magistrate John Baloyi postponed the matter to 2 July.

Early this month, Pule was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort, two weeks later Malephane was arrested while travelling to Mpumalanga last Monday.

Protesters showed up outside the court to show the Pule family support.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

