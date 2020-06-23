Courts 23.6.2020 08:10 pm

Limpopo woman in court over husband’s murder

News24 Wire
Limpopo woman in court over husband’s murder

Image: iStock.

Suzen Maenetja appeared in the Bolobedu Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday facing a murder charge.

A Limpopo woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her husband to death, according to the police.

The incident happened on 7 June in Kuranta Village, Mokwakwaila, at around 21.15pm after Suzen Maenetja, 42, found her husband with another woman in her house, police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

Maenetja appeared in the Bolobedu Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday facing a murder charge.

“She was released on R1 000 bail and her case was postponed to 2 October 2020 for further police investigations,” Mojapelo added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Solidarity’s case on opening of private nursery schools postponed 23.6.2020
Zuma trial politically orchestrated… but not by Ramaphosa – Carl Niehaus 23.6.2020
More ‘nails’ against Motshekga, teachers union wants her out 23.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News SA unemployment rate jumps to record highs (before virus hit)

Personal Finance New wave of evictions as government fights back – LFN

World US authorities probe noose found in black NASCAR racer’s garage

Covid-19 Why Bheki Cele could face a legal challenge for confiscating alcohol

Breaking News Edcon rescue plan finally approved


today in print

Read Today's edition