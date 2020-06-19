Courts 19.6.2020 06:05 pm

Cops say Limpopo meth lab is ‘biggest we have seen’ as two appear in court

News24 Wire
Justice in court. Picture: Twitter

On Thursday, the police reported a massive drug bust on the farm, seizing R10 million worth of drugs in an operation described as the biggest they have seen.

Marblehall police have shut down a massive crystal meth lab operating on a farm in Limpopo, while two people have appeared in court.

The drug lab, which was discovered in Terra Nostra, is currently being combed over by the Hawks’ Narcotic Enforcement Bureau.

Two men appeared in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

“The two suspects – Obele Ifeanyi, 43, from Nigeria and Aldeo Mathe, 47, from Mozambique – made their first appearance in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court.

“They face charges relating to the manufacturing of drugs, dealing in drugs and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition,” police spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said in a statement.

Ifeanyi and Mathe were remanded and are expected to make another appearance on Monday.

“The investigation is ongoing and further arrests cannot be ruled out,” added Maluleke.

