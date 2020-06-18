Rapper Pitch Black Afro guilty of culpable homicide for wife’s death

The High Court in Johannesburg has found rapper Pitch Black Afro guilty of culpable homicide.

The rapper, real name Thulani Ngcobo, was on trial for allegedly killing his wife, Catherine Modisane, two years ago at a bed and breakfast in Johannesburg.

Modisane’s body was only found a day after the alleged incident.

SowetanLive reported that Ngcobo was not found guilty of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The publication reported that the judge said the rapper had been a poor witness during the state’s questioning and that the state had failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Ngcobo had planned to murder his wife.

During the trial, the court heard that Ngcobo had allegedly hit his wife’s head against a wall.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

