Cops in court for allegedly stealing alcohol during Level 4 lockdown

Three police officers in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, are expected to appear in court for alleged theft and corruption.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the suspects, aged between 32 and 43, made a brief appearance at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after they were arrested by the anti-corruption unit.

The three were each granted bail of R1,000 and the court remanded the matter to 26 August 2020, Naicker said, adding that the two sergeants and a constable are from the Sydenham police station.

“Their arrest follows a case of corruption and theft, opened at the Sydenham police station. The complainant alleges that on 23 May 2020 the suspects arrived at her residence at Clare Road and accused her of selling alcohol. The suspects seized liquor valued at R24,000. They also demanded and received R20,000 from the complainant for her release.

“When the complainant went to the Sydenham police station, she found that the suspects only handed in a few bottles of alcohol as abandoned and that they had not opened a case against her. Police immediately opened a criminal docket against the police officers and reported the matter to the provincial anti-corruption unit.

“We commend the complainant in this matter for coming forward and bringing such corrupt practices to our attention so that we can deal with these errant individuals. We appeal to anyone who may have any information on crime to contact the SAPS on our Crime Stop number 08600 10111. Information can also be communicated via the MySAPSApp, which can be easily downloaded via Play Store on any iPhone or Android handset.

“All information will be treated with strictest confidence and informants may remain anonymous.”

During Level 4 lockdown the sale of alcohol was banned, however, the ban was lifted at the start of Level 3 on 1 June, permitting registered and license holding traders to sell liquor.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

