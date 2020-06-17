Courts 17.6.2020 02:50 pm

Pule’s suspected murderer appears in court, charged

31 year old murder Suspect Muzikayise Malephane appear at the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court accused of killing Tshegofatso Pule. Photo: @Twitter EWNReporter

Tshegofatso Pule’s murder suspect, Muzikayise Malephane, appeared Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday afternoon.

With heavy police presence, the 31-year-old suspect has been charged with premeditated murder of eight-month pregnant Pule, who was found stabbed and hanging in a tree in the veld in Roodepoort.

The case was postponed to 24 June for the suspect to get a lawyer. He will remain in custody, his next court will be via camera from Krugersdorp prison, the judge informed the court.

Malephane opted not to apply for bail, he was arrested while travelling to Mpumalanga.

The case has caused widespread outrage, with law enforcement pressured to find the culprit behind the horrendous crime.

Pule’s family was present at the court proceedings and she was laid to rest at her family’s home in Soweto last Thursday.

