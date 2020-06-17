Pule’s suspected murderer appears in court, charged

Tshegofatso Pule’s murder suspect, Muzikayise Malephane, appeared Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday afternoon.

With heavy police presence, the 31-year-old suspect has been charged with premeditated murder of eight-month pregnant Pule, who was found stabbed and hanging in a tree in the veld in Roodepoort.

The case was postponed to 24 June for the suspect to get a lawyer. He will remain in custody, his next court will be via camera from Krugersdorp prison, the judge informed the court.

Malephane opted not to apply for bail, he was arrested while travelling to Mpumalanga.

The case has caused widespread outrage, with law enforcement pressured to find the culprit behind the horrendous crime.

Pule’s family was present at the court proceedings and she was laid to rest at her family’s home in Soweto last Thursday.

