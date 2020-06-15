Fired Limpopo councillor free – for now

A Limpopo councillor accused of sending frightening video clip to two Limpopo municipal mayors after he was fired from work is a free man, but just for now.

This comes after the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on Friday released the suspect, Ndivhuwo Radamba, on bail.

Radamba was arrested in Polokwane last weekend.

This after two cases of intimidation were opened against him at the Thohoyandou police station by Vhembe district municipality mayor Dowelani Nenguda and Thulamela local municipality mayor Avhashoni Tshifhango. The video clip contained a gun, firing in the air with frightening sounds.

Radamba and three other councillors were reshuffled in what many political pundits believed was a purge against those who did not support Nenguda and Tshifhango, ahead of an ANC regional elective conference. The conference, which was supposed to take place between 29 and 31 May, was postponed indefinitely following the nation-wide lockdown. Radamba’s case was postponed until 25 August.

