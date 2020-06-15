Courts 15.6.2020 07:00 am

Fired Limpopo councillor free – for now

Alex Matlala
Fired Limpopo councillor free – for now

Picture: iStock

This comes after the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on Friday released the suspect, Ndivhuwo Radamba, on bail.

A Limpopo councillor accused of sending frightening video clip to two Limpopo municipal mayors after he was fired from work is a free man, but just for now.

This comes after the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on Friday released the suspect, Ndivhuwo Radamba, on bail.

Radamba was arrested in Polokwane last weekend.

This after two cases of intimidation were opened against him at the Thohoyandou police station by Vhembe district municipality mayor Dowelani Nenguda and Thulamela local municipality mayor Avhashoni Tshifhango. The video clip contained a gun, firing in the air with frightening sounds.

Radamba and three other councillors were reshuffled in what many political pundits believed was a purge against those who did not support Nenguda and Tshifhango, ahead of an ANC regional elective conference. The conference, which was supposed to take place between 29 and 31 May, was postponed indefinitely following the nation-wide lockdown. Radamba’s case was postponed until 25 August.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Covid-19 cases, deaths in Limpopo rising steadily 2.7.2020
Limpopo teachers allegedly using fake doctor’s notes to avoid returning to school 28.6.2020
Fallout from Vhembe council reshuffle divides Limpopo ANC 17.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

General WATCH: Naked man gets dragged out of his shack by CT officers

Entertainment Pheko’s life and legacy remembered by friends and musicians alike

Covid-19 Ramaphosa hosts virtual ‘imbizo’ on coronavirus

General Justice Project SA joins call for all licenses to stay valid

Society Believe it or not, Afrikaans is black


today in print

Read Today's edition