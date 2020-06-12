Courts 12.6.2020 05:45 pm

SANDF member charged with corruption for allegedly demanding R50K bribe

News24 Wire
SANDF member charged with corruption for allegedly demanding R50K bribe

Justice in court. Picture: Twitter

Makhathini has been granted R10,000 bail and is expected to appear in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on 24 July.

The Hawks have arrested an SA National Defence Force (SANDF) warrant officer after he allegedly demanded bribe money from a widow who had asked him to process her husband’s death claim.

According to a statement by the Hawks, Warrant Officer Bhekinkosi Victor Makhathini from the Mtubatuba Military Base, in KwaZulu-Natal, allegedly demanded R50,000 from the woman in order to process the death claim of an SANDF member.

The widow then reported the incident to the Hawks, who investigated the case.

They swiftly conducted an undercover operation where the woman gave the money to Makhathini to process the claim.

Makhathini has been granted R10,000 bail and is expected to appear in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on 24 July.

Efforts to get comment from the SANDF were unsuccessful.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said they arrested Makhathini in his office while he was counting the cash he had received from the complainant.

The 52-year-old was charged with corruption on Thursday.

On Friday, Mhlongo told News24 these were not false death claims and the Hawks did not take lightly to officers who flouted the law.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Deadly Jozini crash: Truck driver set to apply for bail next week 12.6.2020
Four to appear in KZN court for being in possession of SANDF uniform 12.6.2020
Two cops in dock for allegedly stealing cash during stop-and-search 11.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Motshekga releases updated 2020 school calendar

Crime Limpopo cops receive hefty sentences for smuggling stolen cars to Botswana

Crime Joburg taxi boss dies in hail of bullets

Personal Finance Increasing number of people struggling with car instalments 

Crime Thulamela mayor’s son tells of kidnapping ordeal


today in print

Read Today's edition