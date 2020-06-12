Four to appear in KZN court for being in possession of SANDF uniform

Four suspects are expected to appear in court in KwaZulu-Natal after they were arrested for being in possession of South African National Defence Force (SANDF), among other items.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the suspects were arrested following an operation conducted by the Empangeni public order police on Thursday morning at the Vuma reserve in the Eshowe policing precinct.

“The operation resulted in the arrest of four men aged between 28 and 60,” Mbele said.

The suspects were found with a shotgun, a homemade firearm, a pistol, an assortment of rounds of ammunition, dagga, SANDF uniform and lawnmowers, Mbele said.

“The suspects were questioned about the items but they failed to account. They were immediately arrested. They were charged for illegal possession of firearm, ammunition and suspected stolen property as well as possession of state property. They are appearing today in the Eshowe Magistrate’s Court.”

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrests and urged the community to report any form of criminal activities in the area.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

