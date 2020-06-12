Courts 12.6.2020 09:44 am

Limpopo pastor due in court after arrested for allegedly raping church members

Citizen reporter
The police say the alleged rapes happened in 2015 and 2019 and said the pastor had allegedly deceived his victims by inviting them to local bushes where he would ‘pray’ for their blessings.

A 43-year-old pastor who was arrested for allegedly raping two of his church members is expected to appear in the Lenyenye Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the church was located in Pharare village in the Tzaneen area, Limpopo.

Mojapelo said the two victims, aged 24 and 29, opened a case of rape against the pastor at the Maake police station on Monday and that these cases were then taken over by the South African Police Services (SAPS) family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit in Tzaneen.

The pastor was arrested on Wednesday, Mojapelo added.

“The rapes were allegedly committed in 2015 and 2019 when the pastor reportedly deceived the churchgoers to accompany him to the bushes where he would pray for them and bless them but he instead raped them. Both women allegedly became pregnant and one has since given birth,” said Mojapelo.

