10.6.2020

Suspect in court for being in possession of police uniform

Police in KZN say the man was also in possession of an unlicensed firearm which had its serial number filed off.

A 24-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Melmoth Magistrate’s Court, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday following his arrest on Tuesday for being in possession of police uniform.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the suspect was arrested during an operation conducted by King Cetshwayo on R66 highway.

“Police stopped a minibus taxi with passengers on the R66 highway. A search was conducted and one of the passengers had a bag on his lap. He was searched and a pistol with five rounds of ammunition was found holstered on his waist. When police searched his bag, police uniform was found and he failed to provide an explanation of how he got it. He was immediately arrested and was conveyed to Melmoth police station for detention. He was charged for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition as well as possession of police uniform.

“An investigation to ascertain how the suspect got the uniform is continuing. The firearm had its serial number filed off and it will be subjected for ballistic testing to determine if it was used in the commission of crime.”

