KZN father in court for attempted murder of five-year-old son

A 31-year-old man is expected to appear in the Dududu Magistrate’s Court, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday for charges of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the man was arrested on Tuesday at his homestead in Mphambanyoni by the Dududu SAPS for the attempted murder of his five-year-old son.

“It is alleged that on 9 June 2020 at 8.30 pm, a complaint of attempted murder was received by the police about a child that was allegedly shot and wounded by his father. The child sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and was rushed to hospital for medical attention.

“It is alleged that the child was allegedly shot by his father after a domestic dispute with the mother. The police officers were summoned to the scene, a search was conducted and the suspect was found in possession of two homemade firearms; a revolver and a shotgun with five rounds of ammunition,” Gwala said.

The KwaZulu-Natal police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula has welcomed the arrest of the suspect.

“This is a disturbing incident when we come from the Child Protection Week. I am glad the suspect was arrested and the illegal weapons were seized,” he said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

