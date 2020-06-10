Gauteng education won’t litigate in Enock Mpianzi matter, says family lawyer

Mpianzi family lawyer Ian Levitt says that the Gauteng department of education has indicated that they have no appetite for litigating in the Enock Mpianzi matter, but only time will tell.

This comes after Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi announced on 8 June that the Mpianzi family had decided to sue the department for R10 million in compensation.

Speaking to the Rosebank Killarney Gazette, Levitt said: “We are suing the minister of education, MEC education in Gauteng, HOD Education, the school and Nyati. The amount is subject to change once all the medical reports have been finalised and once the legal team has made a determination on what is the appropriate amount for constitutional damages to claim for.”

Levitt said that the next step in the process was to serve a summons to the entities who they wish to sue.

“This should take place by the end of this month,” said Levitt.

“We are also awaiting the decision of the prosecuting authorities whether or not they will proceed with criminal charges.”

Reflecting on the tragic death of Mpianzi and the family’s quest for justice, Levitt said: “One can never put an amount on the value of a life. There can be some form of justice when the true facts of Enock’s death have been exposed and the perpetrators have been called to account for their actions and inactions. This should never have taken place and should never take place again.”

