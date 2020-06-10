Courts 10.6.2020 01:56 pm

Gauteng education won’t litigate in Enock Mpianzi matter, says family lawyer

Sarah Koning
Gauteng education won’t litigate in Enock Mpianzi matter, says family lawyer

Friends and supporters of the Mpianzi family laid flowers at the school gate following the news of his death in January. Photo: Sarah Koning

Levitt says the next step in the process is to serve a summons to the entities whom they wish to sue.

Mpianzi family lawyer Ian Levitt says that the Gauteng department of education has indicated that they have no appetite for litigating in the Enock Mpianzi matter, but only time will tell.

This comes after Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi announced on 8 June that the Mpianzi family had decided to sue the department for R10 million in compensation.

Speaking to the Rosebank Killarney Gazette, Levitt said: “We are suing the minister of education, MEC education in Gauteng, HOD Education, the school and Nyati. The amount is subject to change once all the medical reports have been finalised and once the legal team has made a determination on what is the appropriate amount for constitutional damages to claim for.”

Levitt said that the next step in the process was to serve a summons to the entities who they wish to sue.

“This should take place by the end of this month,” said Levitt.

“We are also awaiting the decision of the prosecuting authorities whether or not they will proceed with criminal charges.”

Reflecting on the tragic death of Mpianzi and the family’s quest for justice, Levitt said: “One can never put an amount on the value of a life. There can be some form of justice when the true facts of Enock’s death have been exposed and the perpetrators have been called to account for their actions and inactions. This should never have taken place and should never take place again.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gauteng teacher who allegedly threatened to put knee on pupils’ necks, to face hearing 8.6.2020
38 Gauteng schools have reported virus cases, says Lesufi 8.6.2020
Enock Mpianzi’s family sues Gauteng education dept for R10m 8.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 New coronavirus may have emerged in August 2019 – study

Protests SA should brace for social unrest in coming months, study finds

Politics EFF to approach courts over rules for National Assembly virtual meetings

Business News We repeat: sale of liquor won’t be banned this week – beer association

General 23-year old South African woman’s Oman prison nightmare over


today in print

Read Today's edition