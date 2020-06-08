Courts 8.6.2020 05:01 pm

Enock Mpianzi’s family sues Gauteng education dept for R10m

News24 Wire
Friends and family attend the funeral service of Enock Mpianzi at Kensington Secondary School on February 01, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Thirteen year old Parktown Boys High School pupil Enock Mpianzi drowned at a Grade 8 orientation camp at Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge. His body was found two days later after he had disappeared during rafting activities in the Crocodile River. (Photo by Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Morapedi Mashashe)

‘We have indicated that we have no appetite to oppose this matter,’ Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said.

The family of Grade 8 Parktown Boys’ High School pupil Enock Mpianzi is suing the Gauteng department of education for R10 million.

Provincial Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced this at a media briefing on Monday afternoon in Midrand.

“After we released a report on Enoch Mpianzi, we received a letter from legal representatives representing the family about a potential action that they will take. Indeed, we received the formal letter last week. It was addressed to the minister and copied to us as a province.

“We have indicated that we have no appetite to oppose this matter. We have allowed our legal team to continue to engage with the legal firm representing the family, so that we use previous court cases that have ruled on matters such as this in nature as a barometer to determine an appropriate amount,” Lesufi said .

Enock, 13, was swept away in the Crocodile River while attending a Grade 8 orientation camp at Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge, near Brits in North West, on 15 January.

He was last seen when a makeshift raft he and other boys were on overturned, just hours after arriving at the camp.

His body was found on 17 January.

