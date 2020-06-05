Liberty Fighters to battle on against state’s ‘weird’ appeal of anti-lockdown judgment

They said LFN had not received any formal notice from government of their intentions, but they would still formulate a suitable response once the request for leave to appeal at the High Court in Pretoria had been scrutinised.

LFN president Reyno De Beer said they were ready to oppose any appeal attempt by government and would accept any such challenge “as representatives for the people of our country”.

De Beer said they had been “astounded by all the thanksgiving messages” they had received since the judgment, “not only from the people of South Africa but also from across Africa and the United States of America”.

He said they had accepted their now “unofficial role as the delegate for the people of our country during the time when all the political parties in parliament pledged their lockdown support to our clearly disorientated government”.

“If a referendum could be called today, LFN believes that the vast majority of the South African electorate would be voting in favour of a government submitting itself to a judgment which, we feel, to have been a very fair and just assessment of the South African reality under lockdown.

“Instead of bringing its regulations in line with our constitution and end the ongoing abuses of human rights, government appears to have chosen a path of a rather weird resistance.

“If this, our government, was indeed a government by the people and for the people, you would not be reading this. Thank you all for your support.”

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu on Thursday explained that government was confident about the prospects of its appeal of the high court ruling.