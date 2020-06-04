 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

High Court in Johannesburg closed due to Covid-19 case

Courts 4 weeks ago

This after a translator tested positive for Covid-19.

Bernadette Wicks
04 Jun 2020
04:06:45 PM
PREMIUM!
High Court in Johannesburg closed due to Covid-19 case

The High Court in Johannesburg. Picture: Ashraf Hendricks / GroundUp

The High Court in Johannesburg was closed this week, with well-placed sources saying this was after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19. A notice posted to the Office of Chief Justice’s Twitter page late on Wednesday night, indicated there had been “a Covid-19 related incident”. “At the direction of the Judge President , Dunstan Mlambo, the Gauteng local division of the high court, Johannesburg, will be closed for members of the public and staff as a result of a Covid-19 related incident. The court building was evacuated and will remain closed for the rest of the week, through...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Gagasi FM presenters work from home as one staff member tests positive 2.7.2020
Tshegofatso Pule’s alleged murderer’s case postponed due to Covid-19 2.7.2020
Sadtu concerned about ‘hidden’ Covid-19 cases at schools 2.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.