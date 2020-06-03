Man in dock after 7 found dead in Durban house

A 23-year-old man arrested for a bloodbath that left seven people dead in eMsahweni, Durban, last month appeared in the Umbumbulu Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Sibusiso Sandile Langa has been charged with allegedly killing the men, who were found with gunshot wounds to their heads on 20 May, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said in a statement.

“Investigations are ongoing and we cannot rule out the possibility of further arrests taking place,” he added.

The case against Langa was postponed to 11 June.

The victims were aged between 21 and 36.

Naicker said following the murders, the KwaMakhutha police opened a case of murder and the docket was transferred to the provincial Organised Crime Unit for further investigation.

Langa was taken in for questioning on Sunday.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula said the police were confident detectives were “on the correct path in terms of the investigation and that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be brought to book”.

