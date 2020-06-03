Courts 3.6.2020 09:07 pm

Man in dock after 7 found dead in Durban house

News24 Wire
Man in dock after 7 found dead in Durban house

Image: ANA file image.

Sibusiso Sandile Langa has been charged with allegedly killing the men, who were found with gunshot wounds to their heads.

A 23-year-old man arrested for a bloodbath that left seven people dead in eMsahweni, Durban, last month appeared in the Umbumbulu Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Sibusiso Sandile Langa has been charged with allegedly killing the men, who were found with gunshot wounds to their heads on 20 May, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said in a statement.

“Investigations are ongoing and we cannot rule out the possibility of further arrests taking place,” he added.

The case against Langa was postponed to 11 June.

The victims were aged between 21 and 36.

Naicker said following the murders, the KwaMakhutha police opened a case of murder and the docket was transferred to the provincial Organised Crime Unit for further investigation.

Langa was taken in for questioning on Sunday.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula said the police were confident detectives were “on the correct path in terms of the investigation and that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be brought to book”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Lockdown ruling vindicates Constitution – advocate after court win 2.6.2020
EC transport MEC’s defamation case against Holomisa dismissed 2.6.2020
Suspend magistrate who ‘had cellphone contact with corruption accused’ – justice committee 1.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Protests Cops put out smokers’ fire, but court cases proceed

Business News Consumers face a ‘double-whammy financial crunch’

World Violence spreads in US as Trump faces anger for ordering force

Courts Lockdown regulations declared invalid and unconstitutional by high court

Business News ‘Unprecedented’ increase in roadworks tenders


today in print

Read Today's edition