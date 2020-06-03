Ballito mother charged with premeditated murder of six-year-old daughter

The mother of six-year-old murdered Umhlali Preparatory School pupil Alexia Nyamadzawo, has been charged with premeditated murder, reports North Coast Courier.

Making her first appearance at the Umhlali Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning, Fugele Nyamadzawo, 42, of Ballito, was represented by her counsel, Rakesh Maharaj.

State prosecutor Sanesh Rambarun requested a bail postponement till June 10 pending a bail investigation, citing the accused being of foreign nationality.

Nyamadzawo is a Zimbabwean national.

She was not asked to plead to the charges.

Magistrate Van Heerden, who was presiding over the hearing, granted the state’s request for bail postponement, which was not opposed by the defence.

The husband of the accused, who appeared calm and contained, was present at the hearing.

His daughter’s body was recovered by SAPS investigators in a remote sugar-cane field in Rietvalley, inland of Shakaskraal, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to investigators, Alexia was found wearing the blue dress the night she disappeared, with no shoes and with a pink jersey covering the top half of her body.

The cause of death is yet to be established but, according to a well-placed source, one side of her body was covered in bruise-like marks.

