Dudu Myeni defends herself and considers appealing delinquent director judgment

Former chair of SA Airways Dudu Myeni, who was found by the High Court in Pretoria to be a delinquent director and who may be facing a criminal investigation, has come out fighting.

Referring to the judgment by the court and the prospects of an investigation by the National Prosecuting Authority, she said in a statement: “This judgment does not state that I was involved in any act of corruption, financial misconduct or impropriety.

“I stand by the testimony I gave in the trial wherein I stated that all my actions and decisions as chairperson of the board of SAA were at all times carried out in the best interests of the airline and the transformation imperatives of the country,” she said.

Myeni stated she believed she did not receive a reasonable hearing and may soon appeal.

“My legal counsel has advised me to appeal this judgment and is confident in my prospects of success in the appeal,” she said.

Outa and the SAA Pilots’ Association first applied to have Myeni declared a delinquent director back in 2017. The trial only got off the ground this year after a series of delays triggered in part by challenges brought by Myeni’s legal team.

In court, Outa argued that Myeni had scuppered a valuable “code-sharing” deal with Emirates, costing the state carrier in income and reputation. It stated that in 2015 she blocked an agreement with global transportation company Airbus to cancel the purchase of 10 aircraft and instead lease five in order to “improperly involve and benefit a new aircraft leasing company”.

In a scathing judgment, Tolmay tore into Myeni, labelling her “a dishonest and unreliable witness” whose evidence was “more often than not, blatantly untrue”.

The judge also made a costs order against Myeni and slammed her for refusing to attend her trial until she had to give evidence.

