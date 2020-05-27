Suspects in court after school burgled, 66 bales of toilet paper stolen

Six suspects were arrested in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday night and were charged for burglary of business premises after a school was burgled recently.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the suspects were aged between 14 and 20 and were due to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning.

“On 23 May 2020 at 10.20am, it was discovered that a school in Cornubia was broken into. Cleaning materials including 66 bales of toilet paper were stolen. A case of burglary was opened at the Verulam Police Station for investigation. A team of detectives commenced their investigation which led to the arrest of youngsters. The suspects will be profiled to determine if they can be linked to similar cases in the area,” Mbele said, adding that some of the items stolen from the school were recovered during the arrest.

Mbele said four minors were remanded into a juvenile centre until 29 May whereas the two men were remanded into custody until 6 August.

“Further arrests are imminent as the investigations are continuing.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

