Joy as court gives rapist of gogo life in jail

The sentencing of a rapist to life behind bars has given Limpopo MEC for Social Development Nkakareng Rakgoale reason to celebrate.

The Tzaneen Magistrate’s Court this week sentenced rapist Dudley Mhlongo to life in prison for raping a 78-year-old pensioner.

“As the department of social development, we would like to commend the great work done by the National Prosecuting Authority and the police in ensuring that they left no stone unturned in gathering all the evidence that led to the arrest and conviction of Mhlongo,” said Rakgoale.

“We believe that the lengthy jail term will serve as a deterrent to would-be rapists and perpetrators of gender-based violence. We also want to commend social workers who did their best to provide psychosocial support to the victim and other affected parties during the duration of the trial.”

She added that the harsh sentence was attributed to the determination by government to clamp down on violent crimes that were perpetrated against women and children.

Police said the incident for which Mhlongo was sentenced took place in July last year.

“The incident took place on 21 July 2019 at about 9.20pm, while the elderly woman was sleeping in her two-roomed house,” said Limpopo police provincial spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

He said the victim heard a knock at the door and when she asked who was knocking, Mhlongo forced the door open and entered the house.

“Mhlongo threatened the victim with a firearm, dragged her out of the house and repeatedly raped her before fleeing from the scene,” said Mojapelo after the sentencing this week.

The provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba was delighted and welcomed the incarceration of the rapist.

